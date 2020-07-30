Irrfan Khan's 'Life Of Pi' Features In The Academy's Video Of 'hope'; Celebs Pour In Love

On July 29, The Academy shared a video on its official social media handle, titled "A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love". The one-minute-eighteen-second montage video featured sequences of several beloved films from the past including late actor Irrfan Khan's glimpse from film Life of Pi. Actors Nimrat Kaur, Rahul Dev and Sayani Gupta re-shared the tweet and penned a note on the same.

The sequence shown from Life of Pi is from the end of Irrfan Khan's interview. In the film, he was asked if his story does have a happy ending to which he replied: "Well that’s up to you". The video has bagged more than 119K likes and is still counting. Many Twitter users flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages while a section of users listed out the name of the film.

Irrfan Khan in The Academy's video 'A celebration of hope'

A celebration of hope—through the lens of movies we love. pic.twitter.com/EYZ5FPvHdl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 29, 2020

Apart from Irrfan Khan's fans, his The Lunchbox co-star Nimrat Kaur also re-tweeted the video and added a caption to it. Her caption read, "A heavy heart smiles with the last frame. Such a rich, moving collage." On the other side, actor Rahul Dev too joined the list of re-tweets. He penned, "Irrfan Miyan .. Subtle .. Sublime". Meanwhile, critically acclaimed actor Sayani Gupta also wrote a brief caption.

A heavy heart smiles with the last frame. Such a rich, moving collage. #IrrfanForever https://t.co/OhGMc87tT7 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 29, 2020

Irrfan Miyan .. Subtle .. Sublime

Magic of the movies ðŸ‘‡ https://t.co/aGNwn4lpUM — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) July 30, 2020

Hey guys! Guess what! Actors don't have Grades. They only have new benchmarks to be broken everyday, new dimensions to be explored every time, hunger to be more truthful every moment, while appreciating the excellence of other greats! It's an art. Not an exam. https://t.co/JRPpBJyEha — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) July 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan had been a pioneer of change in Hindi cinema and was known for some memorable performances in the Indian and international film industries. Apart from Life of Pi, his repertoire has films such as The Namesake and A Mighty Heart, among many others. His untimely demise has left a deep impact on the fraternity. The 53-year-old actor died on April 29, after battling cancer for two years. Irrfan Khan was survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons, Babil and Ayaan.

