Nimrat Kaur Misses Out On Emmy 2020 Nominations, Says 'the Show Must Go On'

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur took to her Twitter account and spoke up about not making it to the Emmy nominations list. Kaur thanked her fans for their wishes and mentioned that she was excited about the announcement. She had earlier revealed that she was being considered for the Emmy nominations under the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Nimrat Kaur on Twitter

HUGE thanks to ALL

your wishes for the consideration of my @TheEmmys nomination!

Was so exciting to await the “announcement” which was shortly followed by going back to doing the dishes cuz the show must go on!

Lots of LOVE and gratitude from my sparkling kitchen and heart ♥️🤗 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 28, 2020

Nimrat Kaur, in her post, thanked her fans for their best wishes when they found out that she was being considered for the Emmy nominations. However, she mentioned that she did not make it, but was extremely excited as she was awaiting the announcement for the Emmy nominations list. She revealed that after the Emmy nomination list was out, she decided to go back to doing her household chores.

Nimrat Kaur wrote that she had dishes to wash and stated that 'the show must go on'. Nimrat Kaur, earlier this month, shared a post saying that she was overwhelmed with the wishes and support as she was being considered for Emmy nominations.

Overwhelmed with all your wishes, love and support for the nomination consideration for the @TheEmmys for @SHO_Homeland. Your love for Season 8 has been unbelievable!! What a ride it’s been and all this, such major blessings and dreams!! #SHOEmmyFYC #TasneemQureishi @Showtime pic.twitter.com/OZCaltJxLM — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 10, 2020

Nimrat Kaur in Homeland

Nimrat Kaur in Homeland played the role of Tasneem Qureishi, the head of a Pakistani intelligence agency. She was praised for her stellar performance in the show. Nimrat Kaur received recognition as she was a part of the eighth and the final season of the American thriller series. Homeland has been on air since 2011 and concluded after eight seasons in April this year. Kaur was only a part of the final season of the show.

Emmy nominations list

Popular television shows like Schitt’s Creek, Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ozark, The Crown, The Morning Show as well as Stranger Things, amongst others, swept many nominations this year. The Emmy nominations for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series featured names of seven well-known actresses from some of the most acclaimed series. Laura Dern and Meryl Streep from Big Little Lies along with Helena Bonham Carter from The Crown, and Samira Wiley from The Handmaid’s Tale were amongst those nominated under the category for Emmy this year. Along with them, Fiona Shaw from Killing Eve, Julia Garner from Ozark, Sara Snook from Succession, and Thandie Newton from Westworld were also a part of the Emmy nominations list under the category of Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

