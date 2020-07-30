Nimrat Kaur Wishes Sonu Sood On His Birthday, Thanks Him For Helping Her Out; See Post

Today, on July 30, 2020, is the 47th birthday of actor Sonu Sood. Several celebs, including Nimrat Kaur, took to social media to wish Sonu Sood on the occasion of his birthday. In her wish for Sonu Sood, Nimrat Kaur revealed how Sonu helped her out when she first arrived in Mumbai city.

Nimrat Kaur wishes Sonu Sood on his birthday, reveals how he helped her out

Happiest birthday to @SonuSood. He may not even remember but when I was new to Mumbai, he’d very reassuringly helped me gain confidence and clarity on how to wade the waters here! The mark of a great human to me is when he looks out for people he doesn’t need to impress. #Hero — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 30, 2020

Taking to social media, Nimrat Kaur wished Sonu Sood on the occasion of his 47th birthday. In her post, Nimrat Kaur revealed that Sonu Sood may not ever remember the time he helped her settle in Mumbai. Further, Nimrat Kaur added that when she was new to Mumbai, Sonu Sood very reassuringly helped her gain confidence and clarity on how to function in the city and the Bollywood film industry. She finally wrote that the mark of a great human was one who looked out for people he did not need to impress anyone.

Several other celebs also took to social media to wish Sonu Sood for his birthday. Suniel Shetty, Kajal Agarwal and Kapil Sharma also shared birthday wishes for the beloved actor. Many fans and celebs also praised Sonu Sood for all the social work he has been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonu Sood has helped thousands of migrant workers during the pandemic by getting them back to their home towns.

Moreover, on his birthday, Sonu Sood announced that he was creating three lakh jobs for migrant labourers on the portal ‘Pravasi Rojgar’. Further, the actor also revealed that he was organising several free medical camps on the occasion of his birthday. Speaking to a news portal, Sonu Sood mentioned that he was working with multiple doctors to open up free medical camps on his birthday. People will be able to get free check-ups in these medical camps.

Sonu Sood has also helped out some of his fans during the lockdown. When he learnt that one of his fans was selling vegetables after losing her job during the lockdown, Sonu Sood decided to help her out by getting her a new job. The actor revealed that he had already sent the woman a job letter and she would be joining his crew soon.

[Promo from Nimrat Kaur and Sonu Sood Instagram]

