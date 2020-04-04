When Aishwarya, Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan walked barefoot for 4 hours to Siddhivinayak

The ever-bustling paparazzi of the entertainment industry is on a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing lockdown. However, the media persons, known to send hundreds of photos to media publications and posting some of them on social media, are still trying to keep their followers engaged. Most of them have been digging photographs from their diaries and have unearthed some gold from their banks.

READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows Off Her Perfect Jawline In These Photos

One such picture, of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently shared by a pap on Instagram. The picture was from 2008, around the release of the trio’s film Sarkar Raj. The Bachchans had walked barefoot from their home in Juhu, Mumbai to the Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi for over four hours.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, who had married a year before that, were dressed in white kurtas and had held their hands. Big B was dressed in loose grey casual wear behind them. Actor Sikandar Kher, son of Anupam and Kirron Kher, can also be seen behind them.

Here's the post

READ: Aishwarya Rai's 'Robot': Intriguing Trivia About The S Shankar Directorial

The trio was appearing together for the first time in a full-fledged film after sharing screen space in the iconic Kajre Re from Bunty Aur Babli. They have not appeared in a film together since then.

Sarkar Raj was a sequel of Ram Gopal Varma’s much-acclaimed Sarkar, but the sequel could not replicate its predecessor in terms of response.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Healthcare Workers In 'Coolie' Style Amid Lockdown; See Post

Meanwhile, the Bachchans were seen, in all white, while honouring the frontliners working to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, at their terrace on Janta Curfew day. Amitabh Bachchan has also featured in numerous videos making the citizens aware of the global outbreak while Abhishek has also been sharing various informative posts.

READ: Is Amitabh Bachchan's Post About 'bolnevale Log' A Dig At Trolls Harassing B'wood Celebs?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.