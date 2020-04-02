Aishwarya Rai's 'Robot': Intriguing Trivia About The S Shankar Directorial

Aishwarya Rai's Robot remains to be the highest-grossing Indian film of 2010. Robot is a science fiction drama flick that features Aishwarya Rai, Rajinikanth and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. Robot revolves around the story of Dr. Vasu (role essayed by Rajinikanth), who is a super-intelligent scientist and he builds a robot to solve some of humanity's problems. The issue arises when the robot starts falling in love with the doctor's partner. With all that said now, here are some of the most interesting trivia on Aishwarya Rai's Robot. Read on to know more:

Aishwarya Rai's Robot: Trivia about the film

Robot was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fifth movie in the Tamil film industry and the interesting fact is all of the movies have A. R. Rahman's music

The movie remains to be one of the highest-grossing flicks of all time in the Tamil language.

It also remains to be the first Tamil movie soundtrack that bagged the position in iTunes World Album Top 10

Several actors including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Ajith Kumar were offered to essay the lead role of Dr. Vasu.

Amitabh Bachchan, J.D. Chakravarthi, Narayan and Arjun Sarja were taken into consideration while casting for the role of villain.

The movie marks the debut of A.R. Rahman's daughter Kathija, who is the playback singer in the movie.

This is one of the dream projects of the director S. Shankar, he wanted to work towards this movie since 2001.

The movie was shown on multiple screens, including 2,25o screens across the globe.

The soundtrack album and all the background music were taken over by composer, A.R. Rahman.

Aishwarya Rai's voice was dubbed for the original movie, it was dubbed by a popular dubbing artist of the South Indian film industry, Savitha Reddy.

