Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted After 'Ponniyin Selvan' Shoot In Hyderabad, See Pictures

Actress Aishwarya Rai who has been reportedly shooting for Mani Ratnam's ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad was spotted getting clicked with fans. The viral pictures of the actress show Miss World sitting inside the car as she obliges a fan with a selfie. In the pictures, Aishwarya is seen in a green jacket with a grey hoodie as she smiles for the camera. The pictures were shared by one of her fellow actors Arushima Varshney who expressed her excitement of getting clicked with Aishwarya.

Aishwarya Rai snapped post shooting in Hyderabad

While captioning the post, she wrote, "I couldn't take my eyes off of you on the set Aishwarya Rai mam". Several fans of the actress were quick enough to thank Arushima for the picture. One of the users wrote, “Thank you so much for the pic”. Another user wrote, “Thankkkkkkk youuuuuuuu so muchhhh for these adorable pics”. A third user chimed in and wrote, “Omg😍 two beauties in a single frame”. Another user wrote, "Thank you very much for sharing this photo with us. you two are so beautiful".

Earlier this month, Aishwarya was spotted at Hyderabad with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Earlier, her hair and makeup artist Florian Hurel had shared a picture of Aishwarya and had written how he had been busy creating different looks for the film. Sharing a picture, he had written: "I have been working closely with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb on the different looks for Mani Ratnam’s Film. It’s so exciting to work on traditional looks for an era movie as such as Ponniyin Selvan. Wishing good luck to the team taking the looks forward on set". The picture showed Aishwarya in what appeared to be the bouffant-inspired look.



According to Mid-Day, Ponniyin Selvan is based on a popular Tamil classic of the same name, The actress will reportedly play a dual role. Mani Ratnam’s film production company Madras Talkies, earlier told the entertainment portal in May 2020 that like every film, the team were also curious to start shooting for the film and chalk out the schedule. The production company told the portal that will not compromise on the release date and has planned to release in 2021. The release date of the film is still kept under the wraps and will be released once things get finalised.

