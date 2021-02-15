Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gives Peek Into Her Valentine's Day With 'Darling Angel' Aaradhya

On February 14, 2021, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of adorable pictures from her celebration of Valentine’s Day. The first picture featured herself and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, while the second one showed the chocolate cake that they enjoyed together. Sharing the special post, the actor showered her unconditional love for her daughter and called her ‘darling angel’ in the caption. Take a look at her Valentine’s Day post.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's adorable pic with daughter Aaradhya

In the selfie picture, the actor can be seen wearing a red top. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter donned a white dress with a white hairband. Aishwarya wore minimal makeup and kept her hair loose. The mother-daughter duo flaunted their genuine smiles while posing for the camera. In her caption, Aishwarya wrote, “LOVE YOU ETERNALLY, INFINTELY and UNCONDITIONALLY MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA” with a string of lovely emoticons.

As soon as the picture was posted, her fans were also quick to like it and drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “She got looks from her beautiful mother!! God bless her!”. Another fan wrote, “THIS IS SO PRECIOUS”. A user complimenting her, commented, “beautiful queen” with several red hearts. Another user wrote, “You both cuties” with a heart-eyed face emoticon and a red heart.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan isn't quite active on social media. It's only during special occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries that the actor treats her fans with such adorable snippets. However, her another recent post was shared on her hubby Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday on February 5, 2021. The actor shared another adorable picture with Abhishek and daughter. In the selfie picture, Aishwarya along with Abhishek and Aaradhya can be seen posing while flaunting their bright smiles. Aishwarya captioned the post as, “HAPPY AND LOVE ALWAYS” with a string of emoticons.

The fans showered their love in the comments and several of them dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan page commented, “Soo cute” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “MY CUTIE PIESS”. Another user wrote, “Happy birthday abhi”. A user commented, “Love n Respect Forever” with a string of red hearts and another fan wrote, “So lovely to see you”.

