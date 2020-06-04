Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Ayesha Takia, Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Salman Khan has worked in numerous Bollywood films with various female actors. The actor has also launched careers of several debutants in the Hindi film industry. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ayesha Takia are two such Bollywood divas who have impressed the audience with their chemistry with Salman Khan. Let's take a look at whose on-screen chemistry impressed the fans more, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's chemistry was first introduced in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film was Aishwarya's breakthrough point in the Hindi film industry. The romantic drama was released in 1999 and was based on a love triangle. The film was loosely based on Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel titled Na Hanyate. The film was a classic hit with over 16 nominations at the 45th Filmfare Awards. The critically acclaimed film was appreciated for its emotional and compelling storyline.

The film is still loved by many because of Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fantastic chemistry. The film worldwide grossed ₹51 Crores. However, after this film, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did two more Hindi films, but they were not directly paired opposite each other in those films - Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. In the movie, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Salman was spotted in a unique appearance, followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's cameo in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

Salman Khan with Ayesha Takia

Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia appeared together for the first time in 2009 released film Wanted. The film was an action-thriller film directed by Prabhudheva and featured Prakash Raj, Vinod Khanna and Mahesh Manjrekar in the supporting roles. The film was an official remake of the Telugu film titled Pokiri, which was remade in Tamil as Pokkiri by the same director. The plot of the film revolved around a ruthless assassin and his tuff with a dangerous criminal. The film is considered as one of Ayesha Takia's few successful films. Box Office India claims its collections close to ₹193 crores.

