Salman Khan Starrer 'Andaaz Apna Apna' Has Some Of The Most Evergreen Songs Of All Time

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan has established a name for himself in the Hindi film industry like no other and has been ruling over millions of hearts ever since his debut in Biwi Ho To Aisi. With a three-decade-long illustrious career, Khan is one of the few A-listers who enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe.

The Dabangg 3 actor has starred in several cult films that are loved by the audience till date. Andaaz Apna Apna is one such iconic film starring an ensemble cast which not only did exceedingly well at the box office but is also extremely popular among the masses for its songs.

Starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in the lead roles, the comedy-drama is helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Andaaz Apna Apna is extremely popular for some of its iconic songs that are considered evergreen. Therefore, here is a list of some of the most memorable songs from the Salman Khan starrer, Andaaz Apna Apna:

Also Read | Salman Khan’s Top Emotional Scenes That Are Bound To Make You Teary-eyed; Watch

1) Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori

One of the evergreen romantic songs from Andaaz Apna Apna, Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori is sung by legendary singers S P Balasubramaniam and Asha Bhosle. The music of the song is composed by Tushar Bhatia while its lyrics are penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The music video of the song stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karishma Kapoor in it.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Fun-filled Tracks You Can Add To Your Playlist To Re-rejuvenate Your Mood

2) Elo Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye

Yet another evergreen romantic song from the cult film that holds a special place in fans' hearts to date is Elo Ji Sanam Hum Aa Gaye. The song is sung by Vicky Mehta and Behroze Chatterjee and features the lead cast of the film in its music video. Check out the song below:

Also Read | Salman Khan Deploys His Movie Radhe's Trucks To Operationalise 'Being Haangryy' Initiative

3) Do Mastane Chale

Do Mastane Chale was considered the friendship number of that era and one of the most popular songs from Andaaz Apna Apna. The song is sung by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam along with Debashish Dasgupta. The music video of the song stars the protagonists of the film, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in it.

Also Read | An Insider’s View Of Salman Khan’s Farmhouse In Panvel: From Gym & Pool To Cool Vehicles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.