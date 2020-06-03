Is Salman Khan Now Penning A 'love Story' After 'Bhai Bhai' Song? Details Here

As per a report of a leading news daily, Salman Khan is preparing a new script of a love story amid the lockdown at his farmhouse in Panvel. Reportedly, Bollywood's Bhaijaan is making the most of his time now to work on a love story of a young couple. A source told the news daily that Salman Khan usually has one-line ideas on his mind due to his keen interest in story-telling, presumably like his father, Salim Khan.

Furthermore, the source also added that the idea of penning a love story was on Khan's mind for a long time. And since Salman Khan now has the time off during the lockdown, it seemed like an opportunity to revamp the idea, the source said. Additionally, the source further revealed that Salman has been dedicating a few hours daily to develop the first draft, and hopes to have the script ready by the year-end.

Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan has been doing his best to keep fans enthralled during the lockdown. He released three songs amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Namely, Tere Bina, Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, with the help of his friends from the industry. And now, the news of his new upcoming love story has already set the internet blazing.

The Kick actor unveiled his latest new song, Bhai Bhai on the special occasion of Eid 2020, which indeed turned out to be a blockbuster, as fans poured much love for his efforts. Just like every year, Salman Khan's movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was going to hit the screens on Eid. But due to the unfortunate on-going pandemic, his release was brought to a halt. However, Bhai Bhai song turned out to be a true delight for fans.

Salman & Jacqueline's Tere Bina

Moreover, Salman Khan's chemistry with Jacqueline Fernandez in Tere Bina also took the internet by storm. The song features visuals of Salman riding a horse and taking his ladylove on a bike ride. From the duo's goofy moments like spending time in the water to love-filled moments like showering flowers or sharing an embrace in candlelight, Tere Bina also received magnanimous love. Tere Bina has hit 35M views, whereas Bhai Bhai has 35M views as of now.

