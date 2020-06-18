Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' Clocks 21 Yrs, Twitterati Celebrate

One of the most popular movies of 1990s is Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The movie starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead and their sizzling on-screen chemistry could not be missed, especially in the song Chand Chhupa Badal Mein. Released in 1999, the movie completed 21 years and fans have taken to their social media to celebrate the occasion with stills from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Fans of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai took to Twitter to celebrate the 21 years since the release of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. They shared snippets, stills and written post about the movie. Hashtags such as #21YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam and #AishwaryaRai also seemed to be trending on Twitter. Take a look at the posts here:

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai fans' Twitter post

I think Nandini is the 2nd most favorite character of Aishwarya Rai fans after Paro! #21YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam https://t.co/wsjatNzBBe — Aishwarya Rai Fan (@amit_AishGang) June 18, 2020

Also Read: Salman Khan's Movies Featuring Love Triangle: 'Biwi No. 1' To 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Also Read: When Mike Tyson Gave Salman Khan's Grand Party A Miss To Visit The Slums In Dharavi

Also Read: Salman Khan's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' & Other Films Featuring Adorable Dogs

Also Read: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' BTS Video Will Make You Nostalgic

Nandini and Ragini will remain two of the most amazing performances of Aishwarya Rai ever. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mani Ratnam sir.#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #21YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam #10YearsofEpicRaavanan pic.twitter.com/CHNHfZyGom — Mohabbatein (@sidhartha0800) June 18, 2020

Also Read: Salman Khan With Jacqueline Fernandez Or Sushmita Sen: Which Pair Has Better Chemistry?

#21YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam one of the best human love story . love means jise app pyar karte h use pana nahi use pyar Dena h.#HumDilDeChukeSanam movie talk human love more important than attraction love #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AjayDevgn #Salmankhan pic.twitter.com/13tmqHmvFl — somendra (@somendra31) June 18, 2020

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Lookalike Is Stealing The Internet With Her Latest Photoshoot

It swamp d nation vt itz romance n pathos. Some films r magnum-opus not bcoz of d scale alone, bt also for itz tymlessness, creativity, beauty, characters,pain,eternal luv♥. D songs, d performances, d craft dat lives forever❤#Salmankhan u beauty ❤#21YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam pic.twitter.com/qlHqFoy3mt — BEING ARSHI SALMAN (@arshi_salman) June 17, 2020

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Other Actors Who Portrayed 'May-December' Romance On-screen

Danced bare feet in extreme heat, ate 17 chillies to make the library scene perfect, got several bruise while doing Nimbooda. She took so much pain for thai film and it paid off. Nandini is iconic now🥰#21YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/q1mJvnBSYc — Mohabbatein (@sidhartha0800) June 18, 2020

Also Read: 'Lalbazaar' Trailer: Ajay Devgn Releases Intriguing Trailer Of The Crime Series

Nothing can beat Dhol Baaje. The ultimate Garwa song from a film. 🔥#21YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanampic.twitter.com/eqq8W7DJm9 — Mohabbatein (@sidhartha0800) June 18, 2020

Also Read: John Abraham, Ajay Devgn & Others Who Would Suit In Bollywood Remake Of 'Pulp Fiction'

#21YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam

One of the awesome intense emotional love story movie over these decades. @ajaydevgn character Vanraj arrived only after interval but took movie to the highest level, ruled our heart, stole the shows & his performance highly praised. pic.twitter.com/qy5DMP26ae — Shaka Diljale (@Shakadiljale) June 18, 2020

Also Read: 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' Quiz: Test How Well You Know Aishwarya-Salman Starrer

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is based on a love triangle. Nandini and Sameer fall in love as the latter visits her home to learn singing from her father. However, Nandini's family become enraged when they learn about their affair. They drive off Sameer and weds Nandini to a man of their choice, Vanraj. A few days after their wedding, Vanraj comes to know about Nandini's love for Sameer. Without thinking about the ridicule he would have to face from society, he takes Nandini to unite with Sameer in Italy. However, by the end of the journey, she realises that she loves Vanraj and returns back to him. The couple hug each other on a tower bridge.

Also Read: Did You Know Kareena Kapoor Khan Was The First Choice For 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'?

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie was also released internationally with an English title, Straight From the Heart. The movie also became the highest-grossing movie of the year. Besides, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan, the movie also starred Ajay Devgn in an important role. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam also casts Vikram Gokhale, Smita Jaykar, Zohra Sehgal, Sheeba Chaddha and others in supporting role.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai's Songs From Iconic Film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' That Celebrate Love

Also Read: Films Written By Sanjay Leela Bhansali - 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Guzaarish' & More

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's Memorable Scenes From His Movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.