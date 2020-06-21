Jaya Bachchan Likes One Good Quality About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Find Out What It Is

Actor Aishwarya Rai got married to Abhishek Bachchan in the year 2007. The two tied the knot in a grand ceremony and were blessed by their fans and other Bollywood celebs. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan was on cloud nine on this occasion. Here’s what Jaya Bachchan had to say about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as revealed in an interview-

That one quality Jaya Bachchan likes about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In an old interview with a media portal, Jaya Bachchan said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the perfect choice for her family because she’s quiet and does not push herself. She also added that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a big star herself, but when the entire family is together, she stands behind, she listens and takes it all in. That is the best quality Jaya Bachchan finds in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

She further added that the latter has fitted in her family very well. Adding that she has a lot of dignity and knows the difference between family and friends and stays true to all. Before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding in 2007, Jaya Bachchan went up on stage and welcomed her daughter-in-law to the family in a grand way. In the video, Jaya Bachchan is seen announcing that she is going to be a mother-in-law all over again to a wonderful lovely girl.

She further added that the girl has great values, great dignity and a lovely smile. Further welcoming her to the family, she told Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that she loves her a lot. The actor who was seated next to Abhishek Bachchan in the audience was left teary-eyed over her mother-in-law’s sweet gesture. Earlier, Jaya Bachchan had also shared how fond she was of the latter in a talk show.

