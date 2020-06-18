Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Sonam Kapoor Show How To Slay In Red Dior Outfits

A lot of celebrities choose popular brands to make a style statement. Fans love to watch them in different styles and notice if they ever end up wearing the same outfit. Some like to give a touch of originality with different styling, while others keep the outfit as it is. Fans often get some quirky and different styles to see from the popular Bollywood actors. One of the face-offs between two beautiful divas in their designer Dior outfits is Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Both wore outfits that were similar but styled in a different way.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The April 2018 issue of a leading fashion magazine surprised fans as it was a beautiful union of East meets West. Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and popular global icon Pharrell Williams presented themselves in this union theme of East meets West on the cover. In this picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Pharrell Williams are seen posing together with her hand wrapped around Wiliams' neck. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned this stunning red full sleeves Dior dress which had a deep plunging neckline and body-hugging top. Aishwarya’s had a hanging tie detail around her neck and was combined with a black and white striped bralette.

The beautiful actor complimented her stylish designer look with a beach wavy hairstyle and nude makeup and glossy lips. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan finished off her look with finely polish nails. However, after looking at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this stunning Dior dress, another Bollywood actor donned a similar look. Sonam Kapoor had also worn a similar outfit as noticed by fans.

Image credit: YouTube

Sonam Kapoor

Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor also donned the same Dior dress when she was presented in Cosmopolitan India’s March 2018 issue. Sonam Kapoor combined her attire with a Calvin Klein, black and white printed bralette. The detailed necktie that embraced the look of her outfit was cleaner and wrapped around the neck. Her attire was featured as a long flowy dress with a full-sleeves pattern.

Sonam Kapoor gave a sporty touch to her overall look with a fresh pair of black sports shoes, confidently styled with the outfit. Her hair was parted in the centre with slight waves setting them free. Sonam Kapoor’s smokey-eyed look and undertone nude shade make up complemented her outfit perfectly.

