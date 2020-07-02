Unseen Pic Of The Day: Aaradhya Is Spitting Image Of Mom Aishwarya Rai; Here's Proof

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most adored star kids among fans. Recently, an unseen comparison pic of Aishwarya's childhood and Aaradhya’s recent picture took the internet by storm. The post was shared by one of her fans and the picture will shock you as Aardhya looks a spitting image of her mother, Aishwarya.

In the picture, on the left hand, one can notice Aishwarya sporting a white top and pink bottom. She can also be seen in bob cut hair and blue hairband. Aaradhya, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a baby pink dress and in a bob cut hairstyle with a pink hairband. And it’s not just the outfit and hairstyle, their eyes, smile and much more are so similar. Take a look at the picture below.

The post went on to receive several likes and positive comments. Fans also went on to agree that Aardhya is a complete carbon copy of her mother. One of the fans wrote, “Agree”, while the other one wrote, “every feature is the same as her mother”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | When Rekha Penned Heartfelt Letter For Aishwarya Rai & Said 'you've Come A Long Way'

Apart from this picture, Aishwarya herself goes on to share adorable pictures of her daughter on social media. The actor has been giving several glimpses on how she spends her day at home.

She is also seen sharing throwback posts, appreciation posts, and much more. The actor recently shared an adorable post wishing her mother on her birthday. Along with the sweet pics, Aish also penned a sweet note for her mom. Take a look below.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai's Josh To Aamir Khan's QSQT, Popular Mansoor Khan Films That Are Must-watch

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film revolved around a struggling singer who wants to make a name for his child in the world of music. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan alongside Vikram and Karthi in lead roles. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in 2021.

Also read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'The Mistress Of Spices' And Other Movies By Paul Mayeda Berges

Also read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Umrao Jaan', Other Films Based On Tales Of Courtesans' Lives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.