When Rekha Penned Heartfelt Letter For Aishwarya Rai & Said 'you've Come A Long Way'

Back in 2018, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completed two decades in Bollywood, Rekha had penned an emotional yet heartfelt note for Aishwarya, according to a leading magazine. Aishwarya reportedly has always called the evergreen veteran actor, Rekha as "Rekha Maa" and also counts on Rekha as her mentor and guide. Through the note, Rekha penned the wisest thing that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has done and also expressed about how she is a beautiful mother to Aaradhya. Check out the note penned by Rekha for Aishwarya, as per a leading magazine.

"My Ash,

A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself. People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel. You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because, without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduce you even before you speak!

The wisest thing you did was to be present with the ‘present’ with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing, and then did them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you! You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away.

You’ve come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little ‘cool’ moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her. You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete ‘Amma’ that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya. Keep loving and spreading your magic. Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- wow! Aashirwads and duas I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain!

Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Ma."

What's next for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan. She will reportedly next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Later, she will also be seen in Jasmine: Story Of A Leased Womb. As per reports, Aishwarya will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in Shree Narayan Singh directorial.

