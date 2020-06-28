Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'The Mistress Of Spices' And Other Movies By Paul Mayeda Berges

Paul Mayeda Berges is one of the most popular American screenwriters-directors. He began his career by making documentaries and teaching movie production to high school children. He is best known for collaborating with his British-Indian wife and movie director Gurinder Chadha. Here are some of the best movies that have been written or directed by Paul Mayeda Berges, which also includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's The Mistress of Spices:

Paul Mayeda Berges' movies

The Mistress of Spices (2005)

The Mistress of Spices is Paul Mayeda Berges’s directorial debut. The movie is co-written by Paul Mayeda Berges and Gurinder Chadha. The movie features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dylan McDermott, and Nitin Ganatra as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an Indian named Tilo, who has the ability to foresee the future. When her parents are killed by bandits, she is kidnapped but escapes and is raised by the First Mother in a sort of traditional cult of spices. She becomes the Mistress of Spices and is sent to the Spice Bazaar in San Francisco, with the mission of following three basic rules: help her clients to accomplish their desires with the spices, but never hers; never leave the store, and never be touched in the skin. When she meets the handsome American architect Doug, she feels a great attraction and desire for him, breaking the first rule and being punished by the spices.

Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging (2008)

Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging is a Gurinder Chadha-directorial. The movie is co-written by Paul Mayeda Berges and Gurinder Chadha. The movie cast Georgia Groome, Aaron Taylor- Johnson, and Karen Taylor as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a 14-year-old girl who keeps a diary about the ups and downs of being a teenager, including the things she learns about kissing.

Blinded by the Light (2019)

Blinded by the Light is a Gurinder Chadha-directorial. The movie is co-written by Paul Mayeda Berges, Sarfraz Manzoor, Bruce Springsteen, and Gurinder Chadha. The movie cast Ronak Singh Chadha Berges, Billy Barratt, and Viveik Kalra as lead characters. Set in England 1987, the plot of the film revolves around a teenager from an Asian family who learns to live his life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of American rock star Bruce Springsteen.

