Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan Are Always 'all-praises' For Each Other

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are counted amongst Bollywood's much-celebrated and popular couples. The dynamic duo is often spotted with each other, holding hands on multiple occasions. The romantic pair never fails to miss a moment praising each other, especially during interviews and award shows. Here are the times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abishek Bachchan showered praises for each other on public platforms.

Also Read: Here Are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 5 Lowest Rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes; Read

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Umrao Jaan', Other Films Based On Tales Of Courtesans' Lives

Times When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Showered Praises For Each Other

During an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about Abhishek Bachchan in the most endearing way. When asked what she loves about her husband the most, Aishwarya smiled and said there are a lot of traits in Abhishek Bachchan which she absolutely adores. But primarily the fact that she can talk to Abhishek about anything is extremely comforting for her. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also added that she and Jr.AB are great friends as well, apart from being just a married couple. Aishwarya not only showered praises for the Guru actor but also shared that he is a great human being in the first place.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Backed Out From 'Heroine' Because Of THIS Reason?

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, is no different. Whenever asked about his equation with Aish, the stellar actor say the nicest things about his wife. This also happened during a chat show, hosted by Farhan Akhtar, in which AB came as a guest. When Farhan asked AB about what he likes the most about Aishwarya, he chuckled and said firstly he loves the fact that Aishwarya Rai actually married him. Also, he added that irrespective of being a global icon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's humility is something he is very fond of.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Abhishek Bachchan Have Done These Many Movies Together

Another instance where Rai praised her husband was when Aishwarya Rai stepped on the International Miss World stage in 2014 with Abhishek, Aaradhya and her mother. Post her felicitation, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor thanked Abhishek Bachchan for being her 'soulmate' and being there as a big support for her. The duo looked really nice together on the global platform. Recently in the month of April, they celebrated their 13th Wedding Anniversary in the company of family. On the work front, they have done several movies together. Guru, Kuch Na Kahoo are amongst their most-loved films bt fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.