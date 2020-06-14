Deepika Padukone And Abhishek Bachchan Have Done These Many Movies Together

Deepika Padukone has worked with the biggest names in the movie business ever since she made her acting debut in Bollywood. From Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, to late Irrfan Khan to Abhishek Bachchan, the stunning diva has shared screen space more than once with only a couple of actors, and Abhishek Bachchan is one of them. Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan have done a few films together. So let's take a look at the list of movies they featured in.

List of Deepika Padukone starrers with Abhishek Bachchan

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010)

Deepika Padukone first time shared screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. The action drama was helmed by celebrated filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker of Lagaan fame. Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey is a historical film based in the early 1990's era. Abhishek and Deepika Padukone played a romantic couple in the movie. The story of Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey revolves around the 1930's famous Chittagong armoury raid. The Asutosh Gowarikar film is definitely an underrated one. The story is compelling and the ensemble cast did a great job. Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey though impressed the critics but it failed to create any magic at the box-office.

Dum Maaro Dum (2011)

The next film which both Deepika Padukone and Abhishek were a part of is Rohan Sippy's Dum Maaro Dum. A riveting action thriller that gives an insight into the world of smuggling and drugs in Goa. Deepika Padukone did a special appearance in the film with a song titled Dum Maaro Dum. The kinky lyrics of that track definitely grabbed a lot of attention. Abhishek Bachchan played the lead role in the Rohan Sippy movie, a sleeper hit at BO.

Happy New Year (2014)

Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone played buddies in Farah Khan's dance flick Happy New Year. The multi-starrer film was counted amongst the biggest releases of 2014. Deepika Padukone's character Mohini and her dialogues like "Easy Lagta Hai Kya Mohini Ka Dance? " became a rage. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan played a double role in the movie for the first time, and his character's obsession with Naagin dance was quite entertaining to watch. A super hit film that crossed a whopping Rs 350+ crores overall.

