Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Husband Abhishek For 'Breathe'; Says 'Shine On Baby'

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a shout out post on July 9, 2020, Thursday. She wished her husband Abhishek Bachchan good luck on the release of his first web series Breathe: Into the Shadows. Check out the actor’s post on social media.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a supportive post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a series of pictures in carousal. The actor dropped posters of Abhishek Bachchan and stills from his debut series Breathe: Into the Shadows on Instagram. Moreover, she posted photos of him with his co-stars to show her support towards the Amazon Original psychological thriller drama.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote a short and motivating caption on the post. The actor penned, “âœ¨ðŸ’ðŸŒŸSHINE ON BABYðŸŒŸðŸ’âœ¨ âœ¨BREATHE...âœ¨”. Alongside her supporting words, she also dropped heart, stars, and a bunch of sparkle emoticons. Check out the actor’s social media post:

Within a few hours of posting, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Instagram post garnered over 4 lakh likes and 2400 comments on the platform. Moreover, it garnered an impressive response from her fans and followers on Instagram. Among them, Abhishek Bachchan also took to his official handle and dropped a comment from the same. On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s photo, he wrote, “Love You. Thank You”. Check out the actor’s comment:

About 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'

Abhishek Bachchan has made his digital debut with the second season of the psychological thriller web series. It also features actors like Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles. While the first season starring R Madhavan released in 2018, its follow up will premiere on July 10, 2020, Friday.

The second season proceeds with Abhishek Bachchan, who portrays Avinash Sabharwal. He is a psychiatrist who goes to any extent to find his missing daughter Siya. Breathe: Into the Shadows is directed by Mayank Sharma, who also has co-written the series with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed.

