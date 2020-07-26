When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Broke Down At A Public Event In Front Of Paparazzi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood and she has delivered several memorable performances throughout her acting career. Apart from being known for her work in films, she often makes headlines with her appearances at several award shows and events. In one of the events, the actor's breakdown moment caught the attention of many of her fans. She ended up crying as the paparazzi screamed at a children's hospital. Raed on to complete details on the story:

Remember when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sobbed at a public event

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan extended financial support to underprivileged children, on the occasion of Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary. The actor attended an event held by an NGO. Reportedly, things took a turn when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sobbed as the photographers could not calm down the chaos and she requested them to maintain decorum.

Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wanted to celebrate her father's birth anniversary in a special way. The actor visited a hospital along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Vrinda Rai for sponsoring some surgeries. However, when they were about to cut the cake at the event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got frustrated with the chaos created by the photographers.

Several other actors from Bollywood too had a breakdown while making an appearance at social events. If the reports are to be believed, other actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone also had an emotional breakdown at events. If the reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt wept tears during a book launch event of her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone had an emotional breakdown during the trailer launch of her recent film, titled Chhapaak.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan. The flick released in the year 2018. The movie is directed by Atul Manjrekar and Bachchan plays the role of Baby Singh. The actor will next be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, which is a Tamil film. She will be seen playing the role of Nandhini/ Mandakini Devi this Mani Ratnam-directorial. The upcoming movie of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently under the filming stage.

