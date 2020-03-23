Hrithik Roshan To Aishwarya Rai: List Of Celebs With Naturally Gorgeous Eye Colours

Many of the Bollywood actors have very beautiful eyes. These Bollywood actors have really different and unique eye colours such as blue, green and even grey as compared to the common brown and black. These type of colours in Indian people are clear standouts and admired by most of the people. So, here's a list of few such actors with uncommon eye colours in Bollywood-

B’Town celebrities with unique eye colour

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is blessed with exceptional beauty. Many believe that she has the most beautiful eyes in the world. Aishwarya Rai’s eye colour confines the fine shades of grey & green. Her eyes have always been the talk of Bollywood and she is famous for her eyes since she became the Miss World.

Image courtesy: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Hrithik Roshan

Along with his delightful acting, Hrithik Roshan is also known for his charming looks. His physique is extremely great and he is often hailed as a "greek god". Hrithik’s face looks are more well-groomed with his unique eye colour. He has a hazel green eye colour which makes most of the girls get goosebumps when they see Hrithik Roshan.

Image courtesy: @hrithikroshan

Karisma Kapoor

The popular Bollywood actor, Karisma Kapoor with her beautiful looks always manages to steal the hearts of fans. Karisma’s acting is something no one can doubt about. Karisma Kapoor has light blue coloured eyes which undoubtedly looks gorgeous on her.

Image courtesy: @therealkarismakapoor

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji’s gorgeous and naturally coloured hazel eyes manage to mesmerise many. Along with her beauty and natural eye colour she is also popular for her bold roles, the recent being her Mardaani outing. It can be aptly said that her intense eyes highlight her beauty more.

Image courtesy: @ranimukerji_official

