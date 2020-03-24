Aishwarya Rai Shows Her Fans How To Pose With A Poker Face; See Pics

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has ruled the hearts of millions with her acting skills. Apart from acting, the former Miss World is well known across the globe for her fashion sense and looks. The Devdas actor has made headlines several times for her mesmerising red carpet looks and public appearances. She keeps her fans updated about the latest happenings through her social media handle.

Moreover, her Instagram is very creative when it comes to the poses of the diva. Be it a simple family picture or a striking pose, the Guru actor perfectly knows how to ace them all with perfect expressions. Poker face is one of them. For the uninitiated, a poker face picture means an expressionless picture. Here is a compilation of all the photographs when Aishwarya Rai nailed the poker face expression with ease.

Aishwarya Rai's photos where she has aced the poker face look

In the above pictures, Aishwarya raised the fashion bar when she donned a striped red-and-white dress. She opted for a coral blue outfit with light makeup and red lip shade. She completed her look with red stilettos.

In the picture, Aishwarya is seen striking a pose in a roasted mustard pantsuit with a deep neckline. The formal attire was styled to perfection with patterned stiletto pumps, chunky gold necklaces and fresh makeup. She left her hair open in center-parted wavy curls.

Aishwarya attended the Lux Golden Rose Awards wearing a spectacular red gown. She opted for a red fitted gown by designer Atelier Zuha which has sheer sleeves and mosaic work. She kept her accessories minimalistic. With bold red lips, open hair and nude makeup, Aishwarya looked mesmerising.

