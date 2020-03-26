When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Appeared For The First Time In 'The Oprah Winfrey Show'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on The Oprah Winfrey show with husband Abhishek Bachchan in the year 2009. The actor was the first Indian actor to feature in this widely-watched television show. Take a look at what Aishwarya and Abhishek revealed about their lives in the talk show.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Shows Her Fans How To Pose With A Poker Face; See Pics

When Aishwarya Rai was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan discussed their family life on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the year 2009. With about five billion fans globally, Ash and Abhishek described living with the latter's superstar parents and their household rules. They also said that they have one meal a day together if everybody in the family happens to be in Mumbai.

When Abhi, or ABee as Oprah called him, was asked that the couple has never done this before, sat down together for an interview. In response to that, Abhishek replied answer saying that they sit together quite often. Later, Oprah also showed the footage of the fairytale wedding of Abhi and Ash.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan To Aishwarya Rai: List Of Celebs With Naturally Gorgeous Eye Colours

Oprah when asked Ash about her status as the 'Most beautiful woman in the world', wondered how she is still staying with Abhishek's parents. On the answer to that Abhishek Bachchan threw back the counter-question, asking Oprah, "You don't stay with parents, how does that work?". Later, Oprah continued to quiz Ash on her 'Most beautiful' tag to which the actor replied using the dumbest jokes. One of the highlights was when Oprah asked Ash about the pressures of staying 'beautiful'.

Instead of explaining how it was being Ash (which many of her fans wanted to know), the actor dragged on incomprehensibly about her routine, and without fail, there were some of her jokes again. In the end, when Ash was asked about how they spend time for themselves. Ash answered saying when they have a moment to themselves, they don't travel to exotic locations or hit Mumbai's hottest clubs. Instead, they love spending time at home, with each other, with family and friends.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Her Father On His Death Anniversary

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Recreates Aishwarya Rai's Grace In 'Kajra Re'; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.