Kriti Sanon Recreates Aishwarya Rai's Grace In 'Kajra Re'; Watch Video

Kriti Sanon recently shared a video on her Instagram that not only impressed her fans but also brought in a nostalgic air. Kriti can be seen dancing on the tunes of Kajra Re from the movie Bunty Aur Babli. While the original song stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti managed to steal hearts with her version of Aishwarya's grace in the song.

Kriti's 'Kajra Re' moment

In the video, Kriti Sanon can be seen sitting on the floor for the initial part as she is wearing a beautiful light green Anarkali suit. She beautifully pulled off the dance moves to the beginning lines from the song Kajra Re. She shared in the caption of the post that it was a sneak peek to her performance for the Zee Cine Awards 2020. Her fans packed the comments section to with heart, heart eyes and fire emojis, showing that completely enjoyed this small gift that Kriti gave.

Kriti had also shared a picture of her binge-watching The Stranger on Netflix on her Instagram Story. The actor shared that she is spending her time watching the show in the time she is spending at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. She also added a few emojis that have the words 'Just Stay Home' and 'Social Distancing', sending a message to her followers to do the same.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the movie Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The movie was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. She will be seen next in Mimi, where she plays the role of a surrogate mother, directed by Laxman Utekar. It will be released in July 2020.

Source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

