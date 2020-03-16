Aishwarya Rai In 'Dhoom 2' & Others Who Played Female Con Artists In Bollywood Films

From Jewel Thief (1967) to Special 26 (2013) there are several con films in Bollywood. But most of them have male leads as the con artists. Nevertheless, there are also many movies in which the artist is a female. Read to know about female con artists’ films in Bollywood.

Female con artists in Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Released in 2006, Dhoom 2 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Sunehri, a con artist who first works with the police to catch a con man but falls in love with him. The movie is the second instalment in the Dhoom franchise and also stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu. She grabbed everyone’s attention with her hot and charming performance.

Rani Mukerji

Directed by Shaad Ali, Bunty Aur Babli stars Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in the titular roles, along with Amitabh Bachchan and others. A small town pair become the legendary Bunty and Babli as con after con they turn the world on its head. Till they meet a very upset cop. Rani as Babli was praised by the audience and she will also star in the sequel of the movie titled as Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma played a con artist in two films, which are Badmaash Company (2010) and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). In Badmaash Company, she was seen as Bulbul a member of young con group. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl stars Anushka as Ishika Desai, a salesgirl who tries to catch a con artist with the help of other girls, but she eventually falls in love with the conman. Although both the films did not fare well at the box office, the actor got praises for her performances.

Sonam Kapoor

Dolly Ki Dolly stars Sonam Kapoor as Dolly, a young con woman who marries men and runs away with their money on the night of the wedding. The movie also stars Pulkit Samrat, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Released in 2015, the film was reportedly average at the box office with Sonam Kapoor’s performance being the major highlight of the movie.

Kangana Ranaut

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the 2017 released Simran stars Kangana Ranaut as Praful Patel also known as Simran – The Lipstick Bandit. A socially criticized girl who is financially cornered and becomes a con artist to overcome the situation. Kangana received several acclaims for her performance.

