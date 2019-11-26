Conman Films Of Bollywood That Are Must-watch For Every Movie Buff

Bollywood movies have covered a number of concepts and storylines over the years. There were a number of films based on theft, robbery and con artists. Here are five Bollywood films that were conman films.

Best conman films that were entertaining:

1. Raja Natwarlal (2014)

Raja Natwarlal was a film based on a conman and his mentor. The film stars actors like Emraan Hashmi, Humaima Malik, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Kunal Deshmukh. Raja Natwarlal did not do very well at the box office.

2. Special 26 (2013)

Special 26 is a film based on a gang of conmen who rob the rich. The film was written and directed by Neeraj Panday. Special 26 starred actors like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and Manoj Bajpayee, amongst others. The film was critically acclaimed and was also loved by the audience.

3. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! is a film about a burglar and his life and adventures. The film stars actors like Abhay Deol, Paresh Rawal, and Neetu Chandra in pivotal roles. This film was written and directed by Dipankar Banerjee. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Was critically acclaimed and also loved by the audience.

4. Badmaash Company (2010)

Badmaash Company was a film about four conmen who make a business out of fooling people. The film stars actors like Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Meiyang Chand, and Vir Das in pivotal roles. The film was appreciated for its plot and ideas. Badmaash Company was written and directed by Parmeet Sethi.

5. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (2011)

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl was a film based on a conman who would make money out of fooling women. The film stars actors like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Sharma, and Dipannita Sharma in pivotal roles. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl was directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

