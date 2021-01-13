Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates 14 Yrs Of 'Guru'; Shares Pics From The Premiere Night

On January 13, 2021, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback collage featuring herself, hubby Abhishek Bachchan and Guru’s director, Mani Ratnam. The Bollywood diva celebrated fourteen years of her drama film Guru’s release which starred Abhishek and Aishwarya in the lead roles. The pictures seem to have been clicked during the premiere of the film in New York in the year 2007.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares pics from her 'precious memories' from Guru

In the picture clicked at the film’s premiere, Aishwarya can be seen wearing a blue saree looking at hubby Abhishek as he spoke to the press. Mani Ratnam looked dapper in his beige sweater and a green jacket. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “On this day… 14 years GURU FOREVER”. Many of her fans and followers praised the beauty and expressed their excitement to see her in another Mani Ratnam film. Several other fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

A fan commented, “The most beautiful woman in the universe”. Another one wrote, “We wanna see the chand (you) more often”. A user commented, “Director and his muse. 14 years of Guru. Can’t wait to see you portraying Nandini in Ponneyselvan” with a kissing face emoji. Another user simply called her ‘beautiful’ and dropped a red heart.

Guru plot and cast

Directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam, Guru was largely based on the life of one of India’s biggest industrial icon, Dhirubhai Ambani. The ambitious businessman from Gujarat climbs the ladder of success with his wife. Alongside Aishwarya and Abhishek, the film also stars R Madhavan, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty.

According to Hindustan Times, Abhishek proposed Aishwarya right after the premiere of the film in New York. He said in an interview that he was filming in New York for a film and he used to stand on the balcony of his hotel room wishing that ‘one day, wouldn’t it be nice if he was together with Aishwarya, married’. After few years, the duo was in New York again for the premiere of Guru. Thus, after the premiere, they were back in the hotel and he took Aishwarya to the very same balcony and asked her to marry him.

