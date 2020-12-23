Aishwarya Rai Wishes Her 'ever-smiling Guardian Angel' On Anniversary, See Post

December 23 is quite an important day for actress Aishwarya Rai as it marks the 51st wedding anniversary of her parents Vrinda and late father Krishnaraj Rai. To commemorate the special occasion, the actress took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with her mother and a portrait of her father Krishnaraj to extend her wishes. The picture also spotted Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya posing with her grandparents to wish them. Aishwarya's father Kishnaraj who was an army biologist passed away in 2017.

Aishwarya Rai wishes parents on their anniversary

In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen wearing a black outfit in the photo while her mother can be seen sporting a peach outfit. Little Aaradhya looks cute in a white t-shirt, which she paired with a red jacket. While captioning the post, the Guru actress expressed her love for her parents while wishing them on her daughter Aaradhya and her behalf.. Aishwarya never misses an opportunity to share pictures on any special occasion. In November, Aishwarya Rai posted a photo of her dad remembering him on his birth anniversary. She wrote, "Happy birthday, Daddy-Aijaa. Our ever-smiling guardian angel. Love you eternally."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan. The actor was featured alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film follows Kapoor as the titular character, the middle-aged father of a young, aspiring, and an overweight teenage girl whom he pushes to be a singer. He kidnaps a famous soloist to make way for his daughter to become a star. The actor will reportedly next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Later, she will also be seen in Jasmine: Story Of A Leased Womb. As per reports, Aishwarya will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in the Shree Narayan Singh directorial.

