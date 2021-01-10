When Aishwarya Rai Was Praised Highly By Shweta Bachchan Ahead Of Abhi-Ash's Wedding

Shweta Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's friendship predates Aishwarya Rai's marriage to Breathe: In The Shadows actor Abhishek Bachchan by quite a few years. As per an article on FilmiBeat, before she came to be known as the Bachchan Bahu, Shweta Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai had been spotted smiling and exchanging pleasantries on various occasions at multiple parties and events. However, as time has passed, and as is known to many, things have gone south between Shweta Bachchan's family and Aishwarya. But, this article will be revisiting a time when things were pleasant between the two.

What Shweta had to say about Airhswarya:

As per an article on FilmiBeat, when Shweta Bachchan (Now Shweta Bachchan-Nanda) was interviewed ahead of Aishwarya tying the knot with her Raavan co-star, she said something on the lines of her being happy for the then to-be-lawfully-married couple as she is a good person. Additionally, as recently as in 2019, as per a report on HindustanTimes which is dated January 21, 2019, Shweta Bacchan, who appeared on an eminent talk show along with her brother, Abhishek, spoke quite candidly about his sister-in-law. Amongst the many confessions and revelations that were made by Shweta, there were also praises for Aishwarya, who she described as strong and self-made, along with which she opined that she is also a fantastic mother.

On the other hand, Shweta revealed that she dislikes, or rather, tolerates, her lack of time management skills. Abhishek, on the other hand, praised his wife for being an independent and an unbiased individual, while he simultaneously jokingly quipped that he has to bear with his wife's packing skills. Judging by the conversation that took place between the Bachchans and the host, it appears as if all was well up until the initial few months of 2019.

What is Shweta Bachchan - Nanda up to right now:

As things stand right now, Shweta and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan do not appear to have a positive equation at the moment. On the professional front, Shweta is the co-owner of MxX, a fashion label that she started back in 2018 along with Monisha Jaising. She is also the author of Paradise Towers, which is her debut novel that became available for sale in the last months of 2018.

"MxS", a luxury prêt label; born from a partnership between two unique & creative minds, Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

