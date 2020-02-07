Flashback Friday: Did You Know Aishwarya's Ears Were Bleeding While Shooting 'Dola Re'?

Who does not remember the iconic Dola Re song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's classic hit film Devdas? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit Nene left a lasting impression in this iconic song. From mind-blowing choreography to extraordinary costumes to gigantic set, the song had it all. However, here is a little trivia about the song. Apparently, Aishwarya Rai’s ears were bleeding due to the heavy earrings she wore for the song.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept dancing despite bleeding ears

Aishwarya Rai, who played the role of Paro (Devdas's childhood lover), gave a mesmerising dance performance along with Madhuri Dixit. However, you might not know how much trouble Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went through during this shoot. Apparently, her ears were bleeding due to the heavy earrings she wore for the song. However, she completed the shoot successfully, without expressing her pain.

Dola Re Dola was choreographed by legendary Saroj Khan and was set against the backdrop of Durga Puja celebrations. While playing the role of Parvati and Chandramukhi, Aishwarya and Madhuri tried to perfect their act with several re-takes. The song involved several Kathak and Bharatnatyam steps. Moreover, Saroj Khan also earned a National Award for choreographing this song.

Devdas, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2002 and also won multiple awards. The film is based on writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel with the same name. Devdas was earlier filmed in 1955 and starred actor Dilip Kumar who played the title role, Vyjayanthimala as Chandramukhi and Suchitra Menon as Parvati.

On the work front, Aishwarya is now gearing up for Mani Ratnam's much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan. The actor's recent films include Jazbaa, Sarbjit, and Fanney Khan. Currently, she was also set to reunite with Abhishek Bachchan for a film titled Gulab Jamun.

