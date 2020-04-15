Did You Spot Aishwarya Rai In Amitabh Bachchan's Short Film 'Family'?

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a video of a short film on his Instagram account in the most dramatic way possible. The short film, which released recently, spread a message on Coronavirus and became a talking point on social media. The movie which released under the title ‘Family’, stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra along with other some other stars from the entertainment industry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan featured as Priyanka Chopra in this film

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Must-watch Movies Where She Played Grey Characters

The film did not feature actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but credits were given to the actor. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan is seen searching for his black shades and towards the end of the movie, a family member gives it to him. However, in the movie, it was seen as Priyanka Chopra gave him the glasses, but in reality, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hand, who posed as Priyanka Chopra. Prasoon Pandey revealed this information in an interview.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Is A Complete Diva & These Photoshoots Are Proof; See Here

He said that he needed a hand model for the last part of the film that gives Amitabh Bachchan his glasses. He added that it looks like Priyanka Chopra’s hand, but it is actually Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hand. He said Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shot each other’s part while Abhishek Bachchan shot Amitabh Bachchan’s part and Rajnikanth’s daughter Soundarya shot his part.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows Off Her Perfect Jawline In These Photos

Prasoon Pandey appreciated the stars thanking them for turning into a cameraman because none of them were available. What made the film special apart from it starring so many stars together is how the director shot the film without actually getting the stars together. The Bollywood stars in the movie shot their parts inside the close doors of their house amid coronavirus lockdown, maintaining the norm of social distancing.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Other Bollywood Divas Who Stunned In Their Wedding Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.