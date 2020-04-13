Priyanka Chopra's Must-watch Movies Where She Played Grey Characters

Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked her presence in the Hindi film industry with movies like Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Aitraaz, to name a few. Aitraaz was the first ever movie where she played an antagonist. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's movies where she portrayed and shone through her portrayal of grey characters.

Aitraaz

Priyanka Chopra's performance in Aitraaz won her critical acclaim, love from fans, and various awards. The Sky is Pink actor won the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for Aitraaz. The movie was directed by Abbas–Mustan and starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Annu Kapoor, among others. The plot revolved around the story of a man accused of sexual harassment by his female boss. The movie became a super hit film in 2004 and managed to earn well at the box office.

Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra played the role of the antagonist, Victoria Leeds, in the movie Baywatch released in 2017. The movie's concept was based on the famous TV series of the same name. Priyanka portrayed the role of a club owner involved in the smuggling of drugs. The plot of Baywatch revolved around Mitch (played by Dwayne Johnson), and his lifeguard team who work together to save the beach from the hands of the drug lord.

7 Khoon Maaf

7 Khoon Maaf showed Priyanka Chopra as a femme fatale named Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes. She causes seven deaths in the movie in an unending quest for finding true love. The movie was directed, co-written and co-produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and released in 2011. The star cast included Vivaan Shah, Irrfan Khan, Annu Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, John Abraham, Aleksandr Dyachenko, and Naseeruddin Shah. The movie was a screen adaptation of Ruskin Bond's short story named Susanna's Seven Husbands.

