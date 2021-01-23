'Khakee' Clocks 17; Tusshar Kapoor Calls It 'most Revered' As He Unveils Stills From Film

Rajkumar Santoshi's film, Khakee clocks 17 years in the industry. The action thriller flick released on Jan 23, 2004. As wishes are pouring in for the Khakee cast for achieving the milestone, actor Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of stills from the film. Sharing stills of Khakee on social media, the actor wrote "17 years of ,probably, the most revered film of its time! #17yrsofKhakee #Khakee". Take a look at Tusshar Kapoor's Instagram post.

17 years of 'Khakee'

In this Instagram post, Tusshar Kapoor shared six images. The first pic was Khakee's poster image. The poster still features, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Atul Kulkarni. The second still sees Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar donning the cop uniform with Aishwarya Rai in between. In the next image, you can spot Tusshar Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the police officer's uniform too.

Further, Tusshar Kapoor also shared another poster image of the film. In one of the stills, you can also spot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar together. As seen in the caption, Tusshar Kapoor considers Khakee as 'the most revered film of its time'. Along with the stills of Khakee, Tusshar also mentioned Khakee cast, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Atul Kulkarni, Jaya Pradha and Lara Dutta in the caption.

Also Read | Aamir Ali and Hiba Nawab join hands for Yasser Desai's heartbreaking song 'Tanha Hoon'

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Tusshar Kapoor were quick to share their responses on Instagram. One of the users commented, "This. Was. A. Great. Movie", while another added, "This movie still has my heart". One of Khakee film's fans commented, "one of the best crime thriller movies". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Tusshar Kapoor Instagram comment section

Also Read | Naga Shaurya announces his next 'Police Vari Hecharika' with title logo; See tweet

More about Khakee

This action thriller was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Khakee plot follows the story of a police team on a mission to escort an accused terrorist. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Tusshar Kapoor. Khakee was termed as one of 2004's highest-grossing Bollywood films.

Khakee trailer

Also Read | Siddharth Chandekar shares glimpses of Haldi ceremony with wife-to-be Mitali Mayekar

Also Read | Hina Khan grooves on 'Duji Vaar Pyaar' song; calls it 'beautiful' and 'soulfully penned'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.