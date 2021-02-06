Kareena Kapoor Khan To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Top Instagram Posts Of The Week

The stars of Bollywood have given fans major goals throughout the week with their posts. Over the course of time, celebs have shared some of their goofy and adorable moments on social media, giving fans a sneak peek into their lives. Here is a weekend round-up of all the top posts from Bollywood this week.

Instagram weekly round up

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram recently to share an adorable family picture. She posed alongside her husband and daughter for a picture-perfect moment. She captioned the mentioning “happy and love always” and thus spread the cheerful spirit among her fans as well.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra has gained quite a fan base on Instagram due to her amazing reels. The actor is known to create some fun and interesting Instagram reels due to which fans often visit her account. This week she posted a reel where she had a hilarious conversation with a fellow reel star. Ther conversation is hilarious and fans had a good laugh with the witty and jovial content she posted.

Aparshakti Khurana

Actor Aparshakti Khurana was all praise for his wife as they posed for a delightful picture together. The actor shared the photo on Instagram and fans adored the couple. His caption too gained massive praise from fans as he wrote that every view is his favourite with his wife by his side. A number of celebs reacted to the image and left several hearts for the wonderful couple.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi shared a monochrome picture of herself in an ethnic outfit. The same post saw another picture too which appeared to be quite elegant. The actor turned poet in the post, as she penned down amazing poetry for her caption. Fans were in awe and praised the Bollywood actor for the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor shared a hilarious and witty photograph showing fans the difference between Instagram and reality. The actor in the first picture was seen pouting with specs as a beautiful scenery complemented her background. However, in the second picture, she can be seen striking a whole different, natural pose depicting the difference between Instagram and reality. Fans loved the wit she used in the image and thus complimented her.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor finally graced her presence on Instagram after making her Instagram public. For the longest time, the star kid had kept her social life private, however, she finally opened her account to the public and fans welcomed the star kid. Shanaya Kapoor had several interesting pictures throughout her account which fans seemed to like very much.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla took fans on an amazing nostalgic trip down memory lane with her photograph. She posted an image of herself from her younger days where she can be seen holding an old phone. She captioned the image jovially mentioning that she misses the days when people could have the fun of actually hanging up on someone.

Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal met up with a fan and shared his entire experience through this post on Instagram. Fans were delighted upon finding out the dedication the fan showed just to see Vicky as he was in her city. Vicky requested the parents of the girl to not be upset with her actions as he understood the emotions behind the fan's humble gesture.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was spotted walking down the street in her sportswear as she posed for the camera. The candid image captures her along with the beautiful sun rays that hit her as well, which made for a perfect image. She captioned the image speaking about health and fitness and how one must strengthen their mind and body.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was seen having an absolute blast on the sets of Phone Bhooth with her co-stars. She along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khatter shared some amazing moments. The selfies of the trio were shared on her account where they can be seen having an absolute blast on the sets of the film.

