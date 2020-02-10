Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Like A Vision In THESE Blue Outfits; See Pics

There is no denying that every time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes an appearance at a social event, her beautiful pictures start flooding the internet and social media. The actor has been in the Hindi film industry for over two decades and has delivered many hit films like Devdas, Dhoom 2, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar, and many others. Considered as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya never fails to make a style statement. Listed below are the times when the actor stunned in blue outfits.

Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned in blue outfits

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a blue off-shoulder dress. The actor completed her look with red lipstick. She opted for a wavy hairstyle.

The eye-catchy combination of denim and a simple white top inside the outfit is a chic look that be can don for a casual outing.

For another look at the Cannes festival, she wore a princess-like light blue gown with her long hair let down. With minimal makeup and red lipstick, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan surely knows how to make heads turn. The body-hugging silhouette and sweetheart neckline compliment Rai Bachchan's figure perfectly.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan along with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She will be seen in two movies in 2020. She is currently shooting for her film Gulab Jamun directed by Anurag Kashyap and the movie Jasmine: Story Of A Leased Womb directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

