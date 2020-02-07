Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Special Connection And Her Love For Mumbai City; Read

Miss World winner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has often been cited as the most beautiful woman in the world by the media. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born in Mangalore, Karnataka but was brought up in Mumbai. She completed her education in Mumbai and then shifted to modelling. Read on to know about the beauty's special connection with the maximum city.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s special connection with Mumbai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan comes from a family of army and navy officers. The family shifted to Mumbai and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Arya Vidya Mandir High School. After school, she attended Jai Hind College for a year and then joined DG Ruparel College in Matunga. Thus, a large part of her education and childhood was spent in Mumbai.

After her HSc exams, the actor trained in classical dance and music for five years during her teen years. She planned to pursue a carereer in architecture and enrolled in the Rachna Sansad Academy of Architecture but later took to modelling.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World Pageant in 1994. Soon, she started appearing in a few movies and got recognition for her roles in movies like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Dhoom 2.

She later got married to Abhishek Bachchan and the two have a daughter together. Although the actor comes from the Southern part of India, she roots for the city that helped her build her career and even gave her a lot of recognition. Apart from movies, the actor has also worked for the people of the city and is even the ambassador of Smile Train. She is also known to be associated with Peta.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in two movies in 2020. She is currently shooting for her film Gulab Jamun directed by Anurag Kashyap and the movie Jasmine Story Of A Leased Womb directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

