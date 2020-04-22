Alia Bhatt's Feel-good Films To Watch On A Rather Lazy Day

Alia Bhatt is one of the most profitable actors in Bollywood. She has made her mark in the film industry and is one of the most loved actors among fans. Here are some of the best feel-good movies by Alia Bhatt that you can watch on any day.

Alia Bhatt's feel-good movies to watch on a lazy day

Dear Zindagi

One of the biggest hits of 2016 was Dear Zindagi starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. The film sheds light on the mental issues of a young girl with several problems in her life. Dear Zindagi became one of a kind film, as it spoke beautifully about mental health and well-being and no other ulterior subplot, according to fans. The movie has a relaxed paced and takes the audience on a beautiful journey.

2 States

2 States was a film which was hilarious and also had some compelling aspects. The 2014 movie was inspired by a book written by Chetan Bhagat. The two protagonists played by Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor beautifully portrayed the romance and perils of their relationship in regards to their family backgrounds. The hilarious back and forth among the characters is something one cannot miss; the songs of the film are just another aspect, which make the film a beautiful experience altogether.

Kapoor and Sons

Kapoor and Sons is another laid back feel-good film which focuses on the aspect of family love. The film speaks of a tale of two brothers from very opposite stages in their career despite having the same passion, writing. Things start to get messy when certain secrets among the family are revealed. Alia Bhatt’s presence in the film does not go unnoticed as she is charming and impactful in every scene that she comes in.

Student of The Year

The debut film of Alia Batt was one of the biggest entertainers of 2012. Alia, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra made a smashing entry into Bollywood. The film sheds light on a fictional college and the lives of its several students. Their goal from day one is to become the ultimate student of the year. However, things get ugly when friends turn on each other for personal gains. Amid all of this, a love triangle between the three main characters brews up which creates further problems.

