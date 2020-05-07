Aishwarya Rai’s Film 'Taal' Was Supposed To Have THIS Actor As Male Lead; Read More Trivia

One of Aishwarya Rai's most popular films is Taal in which she played the role of Mansi, alongside Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna. Taal’s story is all about a businessman, named Manav who falls in love with an aspiring singer Mansi. But their romance faces an uphill climb when Manav had to leave and Mansi's impeccable manager comes into the picture. The film was helmed by famous director Subash Ghai. Let’s have a look at some unknown and interesting facts about the film Taal.

Trivia about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Taal-

Taal had a great theatrical release in Canada and was also the first Hindi motion picture to come in the Top 20 Box Office Charts in the USA.

You can witness Shahid Kapoor’s appearance in the song Kahi Aag Lage as a background dancer as he was part of Shaimak Davar's dancing troupe.

The first choice of Subash Ghai for the role of Vikrant Kapoor was Govinda. Aamir Khan was also offered Anil Kapoor's role after Govinda rejected it, but Aamir Khan also declined the role.

The film, Taal, contains the lead casts and crew’s names beginning with the letter "A".

This was the second out of a series of films that Subhash Ghai directed which aimed at the Indian NRI abroad, the other two films being Pardes (1997) and Yaadein... (2001).

When Anil Kapoor was offered for his role he suggested to Subhash Ghai that only Kamal Hassan could do the role, but later was convinced by Ghai to play the role and acknowledged it.

The song from the film Taal, " Karia Na" was recorded for Subhash Ghai's unreleased dropped film " Shikhar".

Reportedly, during the making of the film Taal, Akshaye Khanna's hair loss problem was at an all-time high. It posed such a difficultly that Subash Ghai also addressed and spoke about this issue to the media.

While casting the film in Taal in the year 1997, Subhash Ghai was confused with the idea of having Fardeen Khan in Akshaye Khanna's role. But Feroz Khan wanted Fardeen to particularly concentrate on their home production Prem Aggan. And this decision made it easier for Subhash Ghai to confirm his star cast.

