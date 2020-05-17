Aishwarya Rai's Songs From Iconic Film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' That Celebrate Love

One of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Indian film industry, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has carved his niche with his exceptional romantic-drama films. And being one of them, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam left a lasting impression on the audience. Aishwarya Rai's performance in the film bagged praises from the critics. Check out the best songs of Aishwarya Rai from the 1999 release.

Aishwarya Rai's best songs from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Manmohini

The introduction of the female lead in the film was one of the remarkable entries. Aishwarya is seen having fun with local people dressed in Gujarati attire. Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik's voice made the song even more special. Reportedly, Aish shot the entire song barefoot.

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje

The film gave an insight into the Gujarati culture and festivals. In one of the celebration songs, Dholi Taro Dhol Baajey, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Vinod Rathod and Karsan Sagathia gave their energetic voices. Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's traditional looks in the song won the hearts of fans.

Nimbooda

Kavita Krishnamurthy and Karsan Sargathi joined hands for another dancing number in the song. Aish was seen flaunting her dancing skills in the song. It was choreographed by Saroj Khan.

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan covered the basic customs and rituals of Hindu marriage. The effortless performance of the lead cast became the highlight of the song. Kavita Krishnamurthy and Kumar Sanu have given their voice to the song.

Tadap Tadap

Tadap Tadap was undoubtedly one of the most exceptional songs from the music album of the film. The song expressed the feeling of love and the pain that comes along with it. Aish's expressions caught the attention of the audience.

Details of the film

The musical-romance drama released in 1999. Reportedly, it received several leading nominations at the 45th Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor for Khan and Devgn. The film won 7 awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Bhansali, and Best Actress for Rai and Best Male Playback for Udit Narayan. It is reported that the film is a loose adaptation of Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel Na Hanyate and is based on a love triangle.

