Ranbir Kapoor Or Shaheen Bhatt, Who Is The One Behind Alia Bhatt's Haircut?

Alia Bhatt caught the attention of her fans when she posted a recent picture of herself sitting down on what looks like a gym floor, showing off her new haircut. The actor thanked her ‘multitalented’ loved one for rising to the occasion and giving her the haircut. The internet flooded with speculations as to who can it be, and some netizens have a theory that it is Ranbir Kapoor.

Shaheen Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia’s post on Instagram sparked a lot of confusion and curiosity in the minds of her fans and followers. They all wanted to know who was Alia’s multitalented one and hence started with their guesswork on his comments section. One comment asked, ‘Ranbir ne kiya hai na’, while the other claimed that they really wanted to know more about her ‘multitalented’ one. Comments flooded on Alia’s post as fans started commenting about Ranbir possibly being the one who helped Alia with her haircut. A fan asked Alia to ask Ranbir to give her a haircut as well. Another fan asked Alia if it was indeed Ranbir who is the multitalented one.

Many people suggested that it could be Alia Bhatt’s sister and writer Shaheen Bhatt. They assumed that Alia is talking about Shaheen and that she was the one who cut her hair. Shaheen and Alia are very close and thus this was a good guess for fans.

A bunch of fans were determined to guess that it was Ranbir Kapoor who helped Alia with a ‘chop-chop’, as said by the actor. The picture taken by Alia shows some gym equipment in its background. As per a news source, the room seems to be the personal gym of Ranbir himself. The source also says that there were rumours that Alia is staying with Ranbir in his plush house.

The news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dating each other surfaced in the year 2018. They made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding together and it was almost as if they made it official. At the Zee Cine Awards of 2019, Alia and Ranbir shared a lot of romantic and intimate moments, which confirmed their affection for each other. Since then, Alia has been a rock for Ranbir as he went through a hard phase of his life. His father and actor Rishi Kapoor recently passed away.

The couple will be sharing the screen for the first time in the upcoming movie Brahmastra. The two will star alongside Amitabh Bachchan. It will be released in December 2020.

