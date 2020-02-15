Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Adorable Picture Of Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

India's blue-eyed beauty and the ex-Miss World often graces her fans with her family's glorious pictures via her official Instagram handle. Recently, she shared a pic on Instagram from her Valentine's Day celebrations with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The posts gained instant likes on Instagram from her millions of followers. Take a look at the pics of how Aishwarya celebrated her Valentines Day this year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photos

Aishwarya shared a pic of the family of three spending their Valentines Day together. Aishwarya can be seen wearing a printed dress while Aaradhya is dressed up in the red colour frock for Valentines Day. Husband Abhishek Bachchan is also visible wearing a white T-shirt in this adorable selfie that Aishwarya posted yesterday.

In this pic, Aishwarya shared a selfie with her adorable daughter. When you slide the post, you can also find the picture of the family enjoying a pizza in the shape of a heart with healthy sweet toppings. It seems like they had a pizza for their Valentine's day dessert.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam movie titled Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is based on a novel under the same title written by popular Tamil author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The shooting of the film commenced last year. Ponniyin Selvan has an interesting star-cast of Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

