Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Adorable Picture Of Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Bollywood News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared her Valentines Day celebration pictures on her Instagram yesterday. Read on to see the details about how Ash celebrated her V Day.

aishwarya rai bachchan

India's blue-eyed beauty and the ex-Miss World often graces her fans with her family's glorious pictures via her official Instagram handle. Recently, she shared a pic on Instagram from her Valentine's Day celebrations with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. The posts gained instant likes on Instagram from her millions of followers. Take a look at the pics of how Aishwarya celebrated her Valentines Day this year. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photos

Aishwarya shared a pic of the family of three spending their Valentines Day together. Aishwarya can be seen wearing a printed dress while Aaradhya is dressed up in the red colour frock for Valentines Day. Husband Abhishek Bachchan is also visible wearing a white T-shirt in this adorable selfie that Aishwarya posted yesterday. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this pic, Aishwarya shared a selfie with her adorable daughter. When you slide the post, you can also find the picture of the family enjoying a pizza in the shape of a heart with healthy sweet toppings. It seems like they had a pizza for their Valentine's day dessert. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam movie titled Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is based on a novel under the same title written by popular Tamil author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The shooting of the film commenced last year. Ponniyin Selvan has an interesting star-cast of Vikram, Karthi, and Trisha along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 

