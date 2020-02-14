Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Movies To Watch On Hotstar; From 'Shabd' To 'Raavan'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Miss World pageant in the year 1994. This opened doors for her to bag a few films in Bollywood. She had done roles in some popular Bollywood movies like Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen in a few movies from the South, in fact, she made a debut in acting with a Tamil film. Here are some of the actor’s best movies for you to watch on Hotstar.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies to watch on Hotstar

Sarkar Raj

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s movie Sarkar Raj released in 2008. The film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starred Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. She played the character of Anita Ranjan in this political crime drama.

Raavan

Produced and directed by Mani Ratnam, Raavan was an epic action-adventure film. It featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Released in 2010, Raavan was a commercially successful film and the actors were praised too. The film was remade in Tamil language and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a part of it too.

Chokher Bali (Bengali)

Choker Bali was a Bengali film released in 2003. This film marked as the debut of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Bengali films. Chokher Bali was based on the novel written by Rabindranath Tagore. The film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Raima Sen in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan even won the Best Actress Award for this film from Anandalok Awards.

Shabd

Directed by Leena Yadav, Shabd was a low budget Hindi thriller drama starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Zayed Khan. The film did not do well at the Box Office. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Antara Vashisht in the movie. This is one of the most-watched movies out of all Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s movies on Hotstar.

