Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stands Against Street Harrasment With Recent Picture; Check Out

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The actor was seen showing a ‘D’ written on her hand which symbolises that she is standing against street harassment. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a black pantsuit and completed her look with red lip colour.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also asked her fans to learn more about the 5 D’s methodology on standup-india.com and get trained now. Fans in a huge number appreciated her for her picture by dropping several different emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram photo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday wishes for Aaradhya Bachchan

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her official Instagram handle to post an adorable birthday wish for her daughter. Aaradhya Bachchan turned 9 years old and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a series of pictures with her daughter and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Apart from sharing the pictures of Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also posted a heartfelt message for her daughter in the caption of the post.

She also expressed her gratitude towards God for bringing Aaradhya into her life. In the pictures, Aaradhya Bachchan is seen wearing a cute pink frock for her special day. The actor wrote, "Happiest 9th birthday the absolute love of my life, my darling angel Aaradhya. I love you eternally, infinitely and unconditionally...forever and beyond. God Bless You and I thank God every breath I take for you in my life. love, love, love you.".

On the work front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan. The actor was featured alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film follows Kapoor as the titular character, the middle-aged father of a young, aspiring, and an overweight teenage girl whom he pushes to be a singer. He kidnaps a famous soloist to make way for his daughter to become a star. The actor will reportedly next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Later, she will also be seen in Jasmine: Story Of A Leased Womb. As per reports, Aishwarya will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in the Shree Narayan Singh directorial.

