Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Play Noti Binodini In Pradeep Sarkar's Next?

In Pradeep Sarkar's next, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to play a courtesan-turned-theatre personality, Binodini Dasi, popularly known as Noti Binodini. Reportedly, upon narration, Aishwarya really enjoyed the script. However, she has not yet signed the agreement but has given a happy nod. Producer Vasant Thakkar has been acquiring the book rights for the film for a long time now and finally, the dream seems to come true.

What is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movie Noti Binodini all about?

The film will be based on chapters from the memoir of Binodini, titled Amar Katha. The plot will show the old age of Binodini. She looks back on her life and focuses on the people who have exploited her. Reportedly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was really impressed with the story and was immediately convinced to play the role.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Scenes From 'Bride And Prejudice' Are A Must Watch; See

The director of the movie told a daily that Aishwarya was always on his mind for the biopic. He reached out to her a couple of months ago. She liked the story in the first narration itself. Before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it was rumoured that Deepika Padukone would be playing the lead role in the film

Also read: Here Are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Tamil Movies Where She Portrayed Important Characters

Pradeep said the story is about a woman wanting to become a producer. This lady was Bengal's first person who had the idea of having her own theatre. What she has done to achieve her goal makes it more interesting. She had to face many ups and downs. “Usne Bohat saare dhokhe khaaye hai", he added. Noti Binodini was born into prostitution. She began her career as a courtesan at the age of twelve in 1874, under the mentorship of her father, Girish Chandra Ghosh. She performed her first serious theatre role in Calcutta's National Theater.

Pradeep also quoted that the movie is a tough story to crack, as there are not many materials to read on her. He said he has a person from Kolkata who is helping him with the research.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Memorable Dance Numbers Where She Has Worn A Saree; Check It Out

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best GIFs That You Can Share On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.