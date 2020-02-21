Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Memorable Dance Numbers Where She Has Worn A Saree; Check It Out

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997 alongside Bobby Deol. She refused to look back since then and gave us several great movies. From her bold version in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to a dedicated lover in Devdas, she has aced them all.

The Sarbjit actor is also known for her dancing skills, thanks to her classical training. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slays with her expressions in Bollywood dance numbers. Therefore, we have compiled her popular songs in which she is clad in a saree.

1. Dola Re

This song features two divas -- Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Appreciated by the audience, their co-ordination and beautiful expressions brought Dola Re to a whole new level. The duo wore similar outfits in a lavish backdrop during the Durga Puja celebrations. This hit dance number is a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

2. Ishq Kamina

This dance song is choreographed by Farah Khan. Ishq Kamina picturises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan uplifting the mood with their dazzling performances. The duo added much-needed zest. Shakti is a dark and emotionally draining film. However, this song balances out everything. Aishwarya Rai brings the short saree fashion in frame with her sizzling look. Besides dance, Ishq Kamina features interesting rural backdrop and vibrant costumes.

3. Barso Re Megha

This song is a part of Guru, starring Abhishek Bachchan. Barso Re Megha is set in the backdrop of heavy rainfall in a rural area. She plays Sujata who is elated with her decision to elope with her boyfriend. The actor can be seen drenching in rain and splashing water playfully. Choreographed by Saroj Khan, this song earned her various awards and high praise from the viewers.

