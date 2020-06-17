Sonam Kapoor Or Bhumi Pednekar: Who Aced The All-black Outfit Better?

Bollywood celebrities have often worn similar outfits while stepping out and making appearances. Recently, it came to the notice of the fashion police that Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar sported the same glamorous all-black outfit that was styled differently. Take a look at the fashion face-off between these two Bollywood divas.

Sonam Kapoor in an all-black outfit

From saree to jeans, lehengas to dresses, Sonam Kapoor can look gorgeous in almost anything and everything. Some time ago, she was snapped clad in an all-black jumpsuit with knee-length cropped trousers. It appeared to be a strapless piece with a black ribbon detail acting as a belt. The jumpsuit also had a golden floral patch on the bodice. The outfit is designed by Vera Wang as can be gathered from the hashtag.

Sonam styled it with an oversized black jacket with white accents on the cuffs. She also sported a pair of black pumps. Her accessories included a black clutch and a pair of golden earrings.

The makeup of Sonam for this look was kept relatively simple. She, however, went for bold black eye makeup and pinkish nude lips. She tied up her hair in a pulled back, centre-parted hairdo. Take a look:

Bhumi Pednekar in an all-black outfit

Bhumi Pednekar too is one of the most stylish actors around. She was spotted in a similar outfit like Sonam's. However, Bhumi's outfit was more of a pantsuit with cropped trousers. The blazer had rumpled sleeves and a long black trail. The outfit is designed by Hene studio.

Bhumi Pednekar styled her black outfit with black pumps with a Crisscross design on the ankle. She had no other accessories. She opted for a simple makeup with smoky eyes and nude lips. Her hair was tied in a pulled back hairdo with centre-parting, similar to Sonam's.

Upcoming movies of Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar

Sonam Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in The Zoya Factor. The movie also starred the South superstar, Dulquer Salman in the lead. The movie is based on a novel by Anuja Chauhan of the same name. It released in September 2019. At the moment Sonam has no upcoming Bollywood projects listed.

Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, last made her silver screen appearance in Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship. The movie also starred Vicky Kaushal and is a horror thriller which released on February 21, 2020. Bhumi also has her kitty full of films like Durgavati, Badhaai Do, Takht and Mr Lele.

Image credit: Rhea Kapoor Instagram, Hene.Studio Instagram

