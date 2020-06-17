Kriti Sanon's Hard-hitting Social Media Post Gets Love From Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi, Others

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon penned a note on 'social media and the press' and shared it on her social media handles. In the hard-hitting post, Sanon called social media 'fake' and reprimanded social media users for spreading negativity and hate online. Actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Ishaan Khatter commented on Kriti Sanon's latest social media post, showing their support and love. Here's what they had to say about Kriti Sanon's post.

Kriti Sanon's social media post gets love from Bollywood

Soon after Kriti Sanon posted the hard-hitting post on her social media handles, Bhumi Pednekar was the first one to send her love. Following which, Sonam Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Aparsakti Khurrana extended support. Celebrity trainer Yashmin Karachiwala and stylist Tanya Ghavri too showed their support. Besides celebrities, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon shared her views on Kriti's post, and said, "This was NEEDED." (sic)

Kriti Sanon, on Wednesday, angered by social media and press over the coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise shared a long and hard-hitting note on her social media. She started by calling social media fake and said, "Social media is the most toxic place.. and if you haven't posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for REAL." (sic). Take a look.

She further added that there should be "rules for journalism" that "defines what's acceptable, what's not." (sic) Kriti Sanon's social media post comes after various Bollywood celebrities and members of the press misreported and speculated various details related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Lastly, Kriti Sanon also talked about mental health in her post. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai Apartment on Sunday. He was 34 years old and was widely known for his work in films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others.

