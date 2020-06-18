Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Other Actors Who Portrayed 'May-December' Romance On-screen

Bollywood delivers over 1000 movies annually. From making the audience and fans laugh their heart out to getting them teary-eyed, films have always managed to hit the right chord of emotions. Bollywood romantic drama flicks have not only done wonders at the box-office but are also easily relatable. Here are actors who portrayed 'May-December' romance on screen.

Aishwarya Rai

In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played an older women lover. She was seen romancing with Ranbir Kapoor. Here, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played a writer and poet, Saba who falls in love with a young musician, Ayan who is in love with Alizeh, played by Anuskha Sharma. The film was declared a hit at the box office with 223.51 crores worldwide collection.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan romanced Tabu in Cheeni Kum. The film released in 2007. The R. Balki directorial narrates the romance of an old-aged man with a woman half of his age. The duo faces consequences such as family disagreements, society pressure, and others. Although these events break them for a while, the story ends on a good note.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia romanced with a younger lover in Dil Chahta Hai. Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut was a modern, urban take on relationships, focusing on the lives of three young friends. One of them was Dimple Kapadia and Akshaye Khanna. Here, the actor falls in love with an older divorcee and alcoholic Dimple. Though Dil Chahta Hai does not highlight the topic as a whole, their sweet-short story draws the attention of the audience.

Konkona Sen Sharma

In Wake Up Sid, Konkona Sen Sharma is older than Ranbir Kapoor. However, the film focuses more on their maturity factor overage. It showcases how Konkona helps Ranbir to deal with adult life as he leaves his house after failing graduation. Wake Up Sid was a critical and commercial success. It is a coming-of-age drama film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De played the role of a 50-year-old man who falls in love with a 26-year-old young girl. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. Tabu portrays Ajay's ex-wife. The rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. The film was loved by the audience for its storyline and screenplay.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini played an older women lover in Shimla Mirchi. The lead characters of Rajkummar and Rakul fall in love and later due to some sort of confusion, Hema's character starts developing feelings for Rao. The romantic drama film is directed by Ramesh Sippy. Hema Malini plays the role of Rakul Preet Singh's mother.

