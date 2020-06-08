Salman Khan With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Madhuri Dixit; Whose Chemistry Is Better?

Salman Khan has worked in a wide range of movies and collaborated with several leading producers, directors and actors. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit are two such Bollywood actors who have impressed the viewers with their on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan. Read on to know more about Salman Khan's work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's movies

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have churned out three films together. The duo first made their appearance as an on-screen couple in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The movie that got released in the year 1999 narrates the story of a newly-wed man and depicts how he helps his wife unite with another man she loves. The film features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essaying the female lead role of Nandini while Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn essay pivotal roles.

Salman Khan portrays the role of Sameer Rafilini and Ajay Devgn essays the role of Vanraj in the flick. The flick that got premiered at the International Film Festival of India bagged several awards and accolades including 16 nominations for various aspects like cinematography, soundtrack, costumes, storyline, and the performances by the actors.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan won Best Actress and Best Actor Award for their performances in the movie. The flick managed to bag a net gross ₹ 24,76,00,000 at the box office.

Apart from that, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have also worked together in other Bollywood movies like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. Salman was seen making a cameo appearance in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke while Rai made a memorable special appearance in Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Most Adorable Photos With Katrina Kaif You Should Not Miss

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Most Memorable Love Songs From His Recent Movies

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's movies

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit have collaborated in several movies and delivered several hits throughout their acting careers. Some of the most memorable performances of the duo came in movies like Saajan (1991), Dil Tera Aashiq (1993), Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002). Saajan featuring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit along with Sanjay Dutt reportedly became of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The duo's Dil Tera Aashiq churned out some chartbuster songs.

Another movie of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, was a massive success at the box-office. The 1994 romantic-drama, that is even available on OTT platforms like Netflix, managed to earn a whopping net gross of ₹ 72,46,50,000. It is widely considered to be Salman and Dixit's most popular movie. Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam, their last film together, bagged a net gross of ₹ 13,52,00,000.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Coolest 'Dabangg' GIFs You Must Check Out Right Away

ALSO READ | Best Shirtless Pictures Of Salman Khan That Will Make Fans Want To Hit The Gym

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.