Aishwarya Rai Bachchan With Ajay Devgn Or Akshay Kumar: Who Is Better In Lead?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has worked with an array of actors, directors, and producers. Her most popular films include Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akhbar, Taal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Action Replayy, and many more. Two iconic actors with whom Aishwarya has worked on multiple films are Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Read on to know more about her collaboration with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn:

Akshay Kumar or Ajay Devgn: Who is better in lead with Aishwarya Rai?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn worked on four films together, namely, Khakee, Raincoat, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and Hum Kisise Kum Nahin. Their first film together was the romantic Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in the year 1999. The film won the hearts of many fans and went on to become a classic.

The pair was loved immensely and was seen in three other films after that. While Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam stood at the box-office with ₹51.4 crores, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin made a business of ₹22.78 crores. Their other films like Khakee made a box-office collection of ₹49.09 crores whereas Raincoat collected ₹4.88 crores. The film Khakee was the only one to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn together on the big screen.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, have starred in two films together, namely Khakee and Action Replayy. Their chemistry in Khakee was widely appreciated but their film, Action Replayy was a major box-office disappointment. The film had a box-office collection of ₹48 crores. It was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and starred Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Om Puri in lead roles.

The film's music, on the other hand, received widespread acclaim. Khakee did a little better with stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Khakee also won many hearts with its music. Some of the songs like Dil Dooba and Aisa Jaado turned out to be fan-favorites.

